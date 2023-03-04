News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh photos: 11 incredible photos of lost Princes Street shops from the 1960s to 1980s that you might remember

Long before the internet, Edinbugh’s Princes Street was packed to the rafters with shoppers, and often you could hardly get moving on the near mile-long thoroughfare.

By Gary Flockhart
Many well-loved shops and cafes have come and gone over the years, and here are some Princes Street shops locals might remember from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back in time.

1. Hepworths, 1976

Four teenagers stripped to the waist and in bare feet crossing Princes Street by Hepworths during the long hot summer of 1976.

Photo: Ian Brand

2. Wimpy, 1984

A new Wimpy restaurant opened at the corner of Castle Street and Princes Street in Edinburgh, May 1984.

Photo: TSPL

3. Caledonian Club and Liberal Club, 1978

The Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in April 1978 - it was planned for demolition and became the site of Debenham's department store.

Photo: TSPL

4. Darling and Company ladies fashion store

Pictured is Darling and Company ladies fashion store and James Allan and Son shoe shop.

Photo: Unknown

