Edinburgh’s North Bridge is a historic city landmark that is steeped in history.

Though it’s been partially closed since 2018 for repairs, traditionally North Bridge has performed a vital role in conveying the bulk of traffic between the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh, which it was built to link.

Having replaced an older stone bridge constructed in the 1770s, the current incarnation of the bridge was opened in 1897, and its south west extent was famously home to The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News for much of the 20th century.

We have dug deep through the picture archives to bring you 19 photos showing the historic North Bridge through the years.

1 . North Bridge down the decades Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 amazing images of Edinburgh's North Bridge down the decades. Photo: Third Party

2 . Car stuck in snow 1978 A kind traffic warden pushes a car on North Bridge during the blizzards in Edinburgh, January 1978. Photo: Jack Crombie

3 . The Scotsman Building at night North Bridge and The Scotsman offices at night, 1998. Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD

4 . Arnotts store 1981 Exterior of Arnotts department store on North Bridge Edinburgh, August 1981. Photo: Unknown