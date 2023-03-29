Edinburgh retro: 19 nostalgic photo memories of Edinburgh's historic North Bridge through the years
Edinburgh’s North Bridge is a historic city landmark that is steeped in history.
Though it’s been partially closed since 2018 for repairs, traditionally North Bridge has performed a vital role in conveying the bulk of traffic between the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh, which it was built to link.
Having replaced an older stone bridge constructed in the 1770s, the current incarnation of the bridge was opened in 1897, and its south west extent was famously home to The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News for much of the 20th century.
We have dug deep through the picture archives to bring you 19 photos showing the historic North Bridge through the years.
