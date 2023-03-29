News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 19 nostalgic photo memories of Edinburgh's historic North Bridge through the years

Edinburgh’s North Bridge is a historic city landmark that is steeped in history.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:11 BST

Though it’s been partially closed since 2018 for repairs, traditionally North Bridge has performed a vital role in conveying the bulk of traffic between the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh, which it was built to link.

Having replaced an older stone bridge constructed in the 1770s, the current incarnation of the bridge was opened in 1897, and its south west extent was famously home to The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News for much of the 20th century.

We have dug deep through the picture archives to bring you 19 photos showing the historic North Bridge through the years.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 amazing images of Edinburgh's North Bridge down the decades.

1. North Bridge down the decades

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 amazing images of Edinburgh's North Bridge down the decades.

A kind traffic warden pushes a car on North Bridge during the blizzards in Edinburgh, January 1978.

2. Car stuck in snow 1978

A kind traffic warden pushes a car on North Bridge during the blizzards in Edinburgh, January 1978.

North Bridge and The Scotsman offices at night, 1998.

3. The Scotsman Building at night

North Bridge and The Scotsman offices at night, 1998.

Exterior of Arnotts department store on North Bridge Edinburgh, August 1981.

4. Arnotts store 1981

Exterior of Arnotts department store on North Bridge Edinburgh, August 1981.

