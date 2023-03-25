News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 16 nostalgic photo memories of the seaside resort of Portobello down the decades

Edinburgh’s Portobello, with its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, holds many memories for locals and holidaymakers alike. And the seaside suburb is having a moment again, having been named as one of the six best place to live in Scotland in the Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Live’ list.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

The Sunday Times judges said this about Portobello: “Edinburgh's seaside suburb has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital.

“With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.”

Portobello has always been an amazing place, here we take a nostalgic trip back in time, sharing some old photographs that show the suburb through the years.

Portobello Beach, 1961.

Portobello Beach, 1961. Photo: TSPL

A packed Portobello Beach during the Trade Holidays in 1952.

A packed Portobello Beach during the Trade Holidays in 1952. Photo: TSPL

The gate to Fun City, slot machine arcade and amusement park on Portobello promenade, September 1974. Portobello power station can be seen to the left of picture.

The gate to Fun City, slot machine arcade and amusement park on Portobello promenade, September 1974. Portobello power station can be seen to the left of picture. Photo: TSPL

Don't be fooled by the clothing. This picture isn't from the Victorian era. In June 1989, locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash'.

Don't be fooled by the clothing. This picture isn't from the Victorian era. In June 1989, locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash'. Photo: TSPL

