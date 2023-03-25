Edinburgh retro: 16 nostalgic photo memories of the seaside resort of Portobello down the decades
Edinburgh’s Portobello, with its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, holds many memories for locals and holidaymakers alike. And the seaside suburb is having a moment again, having been named as one of the six best place to live in Scotland in the Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Live’ list.
The Sunday Times judges said this about Portobello: “Edinburgh's seaside suburb has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital.
“With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families.”
Portobello has always been an amazing place, here we take a nostalgic trip back in time, sharing some old photographs that show the suburb through the years.