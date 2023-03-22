Edinburgh retro: 16 photos of Edinburgh cinemas we loved and lost - including one beloved by John Lennon
Edinburgh boasts a rich cinema heritage, but many once-treasured movie theatres have fallen by the wayside over the years.
They will be remembered with fond memories by thousands of locals who visit to the flicks to see their favourite movies back in the day.
To give an idea of how many cinemas the city once had, George Baird’s ‘Edinburgh Theatres, Cinemas and Circuses: 1820-1963’ lists more than 120 cinemas in the Capital. Today, there are less than a dozen.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many of you may fondly recall.
