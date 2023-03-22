News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 16 photos of Edinburgh cinemas we loved and lost - including one beloved by John Lennon

Edinburgh boasts a rich cinema heritage, but many once-treasured movie theatres have fallen by the wayside over the years.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:05 GMT

They will be remembered with fond memories by thousands of locals who visit to the flicks to see their favourite movies back in the day.

To give an idea of how many cinemas the city once had, George Baird’s ‘Edinburgh Theatres, Cinemas and Circuses: 1820-1963’ lists more than 120 cinemas in the Capital. Today, there are less than a dozen.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many of you may fondly recall.

1. 16 lost Edinbugh cinemas

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many of you may fondly recall.

Pooles Roxy on Gorgie Road is said to have been a favourite haunt of John Lennon's when visiting his aunt in Edinburgh.

2. Pooles Roxy, Gorgie Road

Pooles Roxy on Gorgie Road is said to have been a favourite haunt of John Lennon's when visiting his aunt in Edinburgh.

The Capitol cinema closed in 1961 and was developed into a bingo hall.

3. The Capitol, Leith

The Capitol cinema closed in 1961 and was developed into a bingo hall.

United Wire Works employees queue outside New Victoria cinema for a special showing of the film South Pacific in January 1959. The cinema was rebranded as Odeon in the 1960s.

4. New Victoria Cinema, Clerk Street

United Wire Works employees queue outside New Victoria cinema for a special showing of the film South Pacific in January 1959. The cinema was rebranded as Odeon in the 1960s.

