Edinburgh boasts a rich cinema heritage, but many once-treasured movie theatres have fallen by the wayside over the years.

They will be remembered with fond memories by thousands of locals who visit to the flicks to see their favourite movies back in the day.

To give an idea of how many cinemas the city once had, George Baird’s ‘Edinburgh Theatres, Cinemas and Circuses: 1820-1963’ lists more than 120 cinemas in the Capital. Today, there are less than a dozen.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many of you may fondly recall.

1 . 16 lost Edinbugh cinemas Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many of you may fondly recall. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Pooles Roxy, Gorgie Road Pooles Roxy on Gorgie Road is said to have been a favourite haunt of John Lennon's when visiting his aunt in Edinburgh. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . The Capitol, Leith The Capitol cinema closed in 1961 and was developed into a bingo hall. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

4 . New Victoria Cinema, Clerk Street United Wire Works employees queue outside New Victoria cinema for a special showing of the film South Pacific in January 1959. The cinema was rebranded as Odeon in the 1960s. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales