Edinburgh pubs: 12 ‘proper’ traditional pubs in Leith where you can still enjoy a good pint

There are still a good number of historic boozers and traditional watering holes left in Edinburgh’s Leith neighbourhood – and we’ve rounded up a dozen of the best ones.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT

Leith is jam-packed with places to enjoy a tipple or two, but as with many other areas of life, the historic old port has seen major changes over the past few years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Leith pubs have to compete with a wide array of wine, cocktail and craft beer bars.

And that’s not to mention the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps – perhaps with a sports match on the telly or a game of pool or darts thrown in for good measure.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend for a pint.

1. 12 of Leith's best traditional pubs

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend for a pint. Photo: Third Party

Where: 36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU.

2. The King's Wark

Where: 36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU. Photo: Third Party

Where: 44A Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS.

3. Nobles

Where: 44A Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS. Photo: Third Party

Where: 24 Mitchell St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD.

4. The Bowlers Rest

Where: 24 Mitchell St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Photo: Third Party

