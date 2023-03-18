Condé Nast Traveller knows a thing or two about the best spots for eating and drinking – and now the much-respected travel bible has compiled a list of the 15 best pubs in Edinburgh.
2. Newbarns Brewery & Taproom
Where: 13 Jane Street, Edinburgh EH6 5HE
Conde Nast Traveller says: Hidden down Jane Street, the cavernous venue fits a decent number of punters, with snacks, bar billiards, darts and dominoes all on offer, plus resident dog Skirlie ready to greet you upon entry. Photo: Third Party
3. The Dagda Bar
Where: 93-95 Buccleuch Street, Edinburgh EH8 9NG
Conde Nast Traveller says: If you’re looking for a quality pint in a more traditional yet friendly boozer, it’s impossible to go wrong with Dagda. Photo: Third Party
4. The Sheep Heid Inn
Where: 43-45 The Causeway, Edinburgh EH15 3QA
Conde Nast Traveller says: The pot of gold at the end of a walk over Arthur’s Seat, a visit to Edinburgh’s oldest pub is all part of the aforementioned trek experience. Photo: Third Party