Edinburgh pubs: The 15 best bars in Edinburgh according to Condé Nast Traveller – including Cafe Royal

Condé Nast Traveller knows a thing or two about the best spots for eating and drinking – and now the much-respected travel bible has compiled a list of the 15 best pubs in Edinburgh.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

The Condé Nast team have included a few traditonal boozers in their list, but some trendy style bars have made the cut, too.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what the travel magazine's writers consider Edinburgh's best bars.

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the 15 best pubs in Edinburgh right now, according to Conde Nast Traveller.

1. 15 of the best

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the 15 best pubs in Edinburgh right now, according to Conde Nast Traveller. Photo: Third Party

Where: 13 Jane Street, Edinburgh EH6 5HE Conde Nast Traveller says: Hidden down Jane Street, the cavernous venue fits a decent number of punters, with snacks, bar billiards, darts and dominoes all on offer, plus resident dog Skirlie ready to greet you upon entry.

2. Newbarns Brewery & Taproom

Where: 13 Jane Street, Edinburgh EH6 5HE Conde Nast Traveller says: Hidden down Jane Street, the cavernous venue fits a decent number of punters, with snacks, bar billiards, darts and dominoes all on offer, plus resident dog Skirlie ready to greet you upon entry. Photo: Third Party

Where: 93-95 Buccleuch Street, Edinburgh EH8 9NG Conde Nast Traveller says: If you’re looking for a quality pint in a more traditional yet friendly boozer, it’s impossible to go wrong with Dagda.

3. The Dagda Bar

Where: 93-95 Buccleuch Street, Edinburgh EH8 9NG Conde Nast Traveller says: If you’re looking for a quality pint in a more traditional yet friendly boozer, it’s impossible to go wrong with Dagda. Photo: Third Party

Where: 43-45 The Causeway, Edinburgh EH15 3QA Conde Nast Traveller says: The pot of gold at the end of a walk over Arthur’s Seat, a visit to Edinburgh’s oldest pub is all part of the aforementioned trek experience.

4. The Sheep Heid Inn

Where: 43-45 The Causeway, Edinburgh EH15 3QA Conde Nast Traveller says: The pot of gold at the end of a walk over Arthur’s Seat, a visit to Edinburgh’s oldest pub is all part of the aforementioned trek experience. Photo: Third Party

