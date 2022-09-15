Here in the Capital there is an endless choice of watering holes. But some of the best are hidden in plain sight.
If you’re after that forbidden experience of a prohibition-style speakeasy, or perhaps a hidden gem with the best cocktails in the city, this is the guide for you.
Using data gathered by Heriot-Watt University, we’ve discovered Edinburgh’s most secret bars. Take a friend and have a blast – but remember, dinna tell.
1. Bramble
Bramble is a subterranean cocktail bar in Queen Street.You could easily miss it, but for those who know this is one of the best bars in the whole city. They offer a range of striking cocktails in a low-lit setting with plenty of alcoves to hide in and spill your secrets.
2. Panda & Sons
Nothing to see here, just a barber shop. Panda & Sons in Queen Street is certainly NOT a prohibition-style cocktail bar. If you venture into this barber, you will certainly NOT find an award-winning vintage speakeasy with a spectrum of fabulous cocktails.
3. The Last Word
Stumble down some steps to The Last Word Saloon, a low-lit vintage bar serving cocktails and single malt whiskies in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge. It is brought to you by the same team behind Bramble, one of Edinburgh's most beloved bars.
4. The Bon Vivant
Tucked down Thistle Street in New Town, The Bon Vivant is a bar and restaurant with an atmosphere inspired by the continent. Expect small, thoughtful dishes packed with flavour, champagne and cocktails in a relaxed environment.
