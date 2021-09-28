The Capital has a dazzling array of unique and interesting bars to choose from. Whether you’re after a glamorous speakeasy experience, live music, or the ultimate Irish bar – here are 11 bars in Edinburgh you should not miss.
1. Bramble
An unassuming laundromat facade hides one of the best bars in the world here in Edinburgh. Bramble, in Queen Street, has gained global renown for its incredible drinks selection and skilled mixologists. Inside you'll find a speakeasy atmosphere, with low ceilings, low lighting and alcoves to enjoy a quality cocktail in.
Photo: Bramble
2. The Raging Bull
The Raging Bull can be found in Lothian Road, Fountainbridge. Styled in 1920s meets modern day, it's worth a visit to sample their famous Espresso Martini variations. Or, if you're feeling brave, why not try an Auld Riqui cocktail - a 'bold and smoky' tipple which promises to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.
Photo: Google
3. Panda & Sons
Disguised as a barber shop, Panda & Sons is a quirky, prohibition-style cocktail bar which has been ranked among the best in the world. Go for the experience of stepping through the ordinary into something forbidden. And for the tasty cocktails.
Photo: Panda & Sons
4. Cocktail Geeks
The Cocktail Geeks started out as a pop-up but now is a fully-fledged bar in the Arches in East Market Street. Visit for their elaborate themed cocktails - with inspiration from Harry Potter to Jurassic Park.
Photo: Cocktail Geeks/Stevie Singh