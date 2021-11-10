Here in the Capital there is a mouthwatering choice of watering holes. But some of the best are hidden in plain sight.

If you’re after that forbidden experience of a prohibition-style speakeasy, or perhaps a hidden gem with the best cocktails in the city, this is the guide for you.

Using data gathered by Heriot-Watt University, we’ve discovered Edinburgh’s most secret bars.

Take a friend and have an absolute ball – but remember, don’t tell anyone else.

1. Bryant and Mack Bryant and Mack Private Detectives is a cocktail bar in Rose Street North Lane, New Town. You could easily walk right by its unassuming exterior, but you'll be missing out on a trip back in time to a forbidden speakeasy with delicious cocktails. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

2. Hoot the Redeemer Experience a dream-like 1950s New Orleans at Hoot the Redeemer, a quirky little spot in Hanover Street, New Town, which embraces the vibes of a vintage funfair. Feast your eyes on the extravagant decor, from tarot readers, to a claw crane machine, and ice cream parlour. There are tarot cocktails, boozy ice cream, and Scottish beer and cider to enjoy. Photo: Hoot the Redeemer Photo Sales

3. The Last Word Stumble down some steps to The Last Word Saloon, a low-lit vintage bar serving cocktails and single malt whiskies in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge. It is brought to you by the same team behind Bramble, one of Edinburgh's most beloved bars. Photo: The Last Word Saloon Facebook Photo Sales

4. Panda & Sons Nothing to see here, just a barber shop. Panda & Sons in Queen Street is certainly NOT a prohibition-style cocktail bar. If you venture into this barber, you will certainly NOT find an award-winning vintage speakeasy with a spectrum of fabulous cocktails. Photo: Panda & Sons Photo Sales