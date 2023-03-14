News you can trust since 1873
St Patrick’s Day 2023: 7 of Edinburgh's best Irish pubs and bars to visit for a raucous St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day is one of the wildest party nights of the year – and we’ve rounded up seven Edinburgh pubs where you can enjoy this raucous celebration of all things Irish.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT

Every March 17, millions of people across the world raise a glass to Ireland’s patron saint – and the Capital isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.

If you’re in Edinburgh or visiting, take a look through our photo gallery to discover seven pubs where you can enjoy a perfect pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day this Friday.

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the best pubs in Edinburgh to celebrate St Patrick's Day this year (March 17).

1. Lucky number 7

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the best pubs in Edinburgh to celebrate St Patrick's Day this year (March 17). Photo: Third Party

Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS. Situated in the heart of Edinburgh's Cowgate, which was once known as “Little Ireland”, The Three Sisters has five levels of fun, along with a huge courtyard for sunny days. It's also the location of the Capital's largest St Patrick's Day festival, with live bands, drag queens and 'craic'aoke' and competitions.

2. The Three Sisters

Where: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR. Situated in the Grassmarket, this pub is always packed to the rafters any time you visit - never mind on St Patrick's Day! Boasting an impressive drinks list (including a huge selection of Irish whiskies) and a friendly atmosphere in great surroundings, it’s the perfect little bar to take in the celebrations. You can even enjoy drinks in ‘the Paddock’ – Biddy’s beer garden – a great place to sit and watch the world go by. Best of all the bar has a range of live music for this St Patrick's day. Photo: Daniel McAvoy

3. Biddy Mulligans

Where: 14 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QN. Malone’s is something of a Edinburgh institution and will probably be the first recommendation locals give when asked for the best Irish bar in town. Irish owned and Irish run, you’re sure to enjoy a brilliant St Patrick’s Day here.

4. Malones

