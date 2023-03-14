St Patrick’s Day is one of the wildest party nights of the year – and we’ve rounded up seven Edinburgh pubs where you can enjoy this raucous celebration of all things Irish.
Every March 17, millions of people across the world raise a glass to Ireland’s patron saint – and the Capital isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.
If you’re in Edinburgh or visiting, take a look through our photo gallery to discover seven pubs where you can enjoy a perfect pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day this Friday.
(March 17).
2. The Three Sisters
Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS. Situated in the heart of Edinburgh's Cowgate, which was once known as “Little Ireland”, The Three Sisters has five levels of fun, along with a huge courtyard for sunny days. It's also the location of the Capital's largest St Patrick's Day festival, with live bands, drag queens and 'craic'aoke' and competitions. Photo: Third Party
3. Biddy Mulligans
Where: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR. Situated in the Grassmarket, this pub is always packed to the rafters any time you visit - never mind on St Patrick's Day! Boasting an impressive drinks list (including a huge selection of Irish whiskies) and a friendly atmosphere in great surroundings, it’s the perfect little bar to take in the celebrations. You can even enjoy drinks in ‘the Paddock’ – Biddy’s beer garden – a great place to sit and watch the world go by. Best of all the bar has a range of live music for this St Patrick's day. Photo: Daniel McAvoy Photo: Daniel McAvoy
4. Malones
Where: 14 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QN. Malone’s is something of a Edinburgh institution and will probably be the first recommendation locals give when asked for the best Irish bar in town. Irish owned and Irish run, you’re sure to enjoy a brilliant St Patrick’s Day here. Photo: Third Party