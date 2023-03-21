Guests will be greeted by a burst of pink blooms welcoming them into the George Street venue

Finally, spring has sprung! And you can make the most of it by hanging out at one of Edinburgh most Instagrammable spots.

Back by popular demand, Roku returns to Tigerlilly on George Street alongside Haku Vodka and Toki Whisky for the House of Suntory Japanese Garden.

The cherry-blossom filled wonderland will run until mid-June, offering guests a fresh, flower-filled and decadent space to sip on limited edition cocktails from an exclusive menu featuring three of House of Suntory’s most popular spirits.

Upon arrival at Tigerlily, guests will be greeted by a burst of pink blooms welcoming them into the George Street venue, before discovering a unique photo-worthy Instagram wall complete with a gold shimmering sun, blossom tree and hanging Japanese paper lanterns; a hint at what can be found in the garden.

Guests will be met by a member of the Tigerlily team and led through the newly renovated bar and restaurant to the House of Suntory Japanese Garden. Entering the garden a canopy of cherry blossoms draped from the centre of the room is revealed with soft lantern lighting that creates an intimate space where guests feel cocooned in a dreamlike world.

The large-scale installation, created by Edinburgh-based Wild Flowers, includes no less that 3,500 cherry blossom stems.

Creative Director Jenny Watson said: “It’s not easy installing this many stems but the results are worth it and definitely mark the beginning of spring!”

The limited edition cocktail menu has evolved since last year’s Roku Gin focused selection of tipples, now including Haku Vodka and Toki Whisky based drinks to suit a variety of preferences.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the new cocktails on offer, plus some stunning pictures of Tigerlilly’s House of Suntory Japanese Garden.

1 . In the pink The large-scale installation created by Edinburgh based Wild Flowers includes no less that 3,500 cherry blossom stems. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . In full bloom Upon arrival at Tigerlily, guests will be greeted by a burst of pink blooms welcoming them into the George Street venue. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Rising Sun The hero cocktail, the ‘Rising Sun’, champions Haku Vodka in a creamy, citrus forward drink. Inspired by a Japanese lemon posset pudding, using yuzu sake, pressed lemon and Jersey Cream, the result is sharp and juicy with a rich, velvety finish. Served with a red Mademoiselle Macaron garnish symbolising the rising sun. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Mikan Spritz Other cocktails include ‘Mikan Spritz’, with Haku Vodka, mandarin, Sauvignon Blanc, London Essence white peach & jasmine soda. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales