A trendy new bar could soon be coming to Edinburgh city centre, with the promise of “sexy cocktails, world-class bartenders and epic party vibes”.

The Cocktail Club, which launched in London and now has bars all over the UK, wants to change the use of the building which sits at 102 George Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved by Edinburgh City Council, the empty unit sandwiched between Victor Hugo cafe and Fazenda could become the hottest new nightlife destination in the city.

The Cocktail Club wants to change the use of the building which sits at 102 George Street, transforming it into a trendy bar.

The space hasn’t been occupied since 2018, when it served as an outlet for fashion retailier Austin Reed.

In the planning application, The Cocktail Club wrote: “The London Cocktail Club has carved out its own niche in London’s cocktail bar scene, with its speakeasy style, destination-led basement sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The concept involves a collection of bars where customers could experience best-in-class cocktails in existing environments with added theatre.

“The proposed development would result in a new premium operator in Edinburgh diversifying the offer available for the city.”

Having firmly established itself on the London nightlife scene, The Cocktail Club now has 17 bars around the UK, including Bristol, Birmingham and Cardiff.

On their website, they say: “Armed with a world-class drinks menu, years of cocktail expertise, and a passion for nightlife artistry, a little local site with a lot of heart soon became one of London’s most booming bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just fancy a decent night out, The Cocktail Club promises an unforgettable experience.

“With a range of sexy cocktails, fully-loaded party packages and world-class bartenders, we have the formula to fit every occasion.”