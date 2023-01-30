2 . Waffle on the rocks

Description: waffle flavoured vodka | St. Germain elderflower liquor | Drambuie scotch | lime cordial | maple syrup. Stirred down and served over a chunk of ice. The comfort and nostalgia of a fluffy, maple-drizzled waffle, served with a side of vodka. Note: The whim and wonder of the brand’s iconic namesake ingredient – the waffle – into a cocktail. The experience begins with the rich and comforting aromatics of maple syrup, inviting the nostalgia of childhood and fun and cosy mornings with family and friends into a medium-bodied libation that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Photo: Third Party