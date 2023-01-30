One of Edinburgh's most highly-anticipated new food and drink venues is set to open its doors this week – and we’ve had a sneak-peak at its cocktail and mocktail menu.
Marking the iconic brand’s first UK venture outside of London – where its sky-high location, delicious food, cocktails and buzzy atmosphere has built up an enviable following over the years – Duck & Waffle will bring its inimitable ‘gastro diner’ experience to Scotland’s capital on Wednesday, February 1.
Located within St James Quarter, at the entrance on St James Crescent, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will provide guests with a playful and vivacious dining experience from early morning to late night, offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
Foodies will delight at the stunning menu – and the cocktails and mocktails are to die for.
Take a look through our gallery for a first look at 7 mouth-watering concoctions on offer, with descriptions from Alex Winter, general manager of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh.
Photo: Third Party
2. Waffle on the rocks
Description: waffle flavoured vodka | St. Germain elderflower liquor | Drambuie scotch | lime cordial | maple syrup.
Stirred down and served over a chunk of ice. The comfort and nostalgia of a fluffy, maple-drizzled waffle, served with a side of vodka.
Note: The whim and wonder of the brand’s iconic namesake ingredient – the waffle – into a cocktail. The experience begins with the rich and comforting aromatics of maple syrup, inviting the nostalgia of childhood and fun and cosy mornings with family and friends into a medium-bodied libation that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Photo: Third Party
3. Ristretto Negroni
Description: Bombay Sapphire gin | Campari | Martini Rubino vermouth | 24hr coffee slow drip.
Stirred down and served over a chunk of ice. The classic Negroni, with a kick...
Note: The Negroni is the quintessential aperitif cocktail. Coffee, the quintessential digestive. This is a combination of the two. The balance of bigger, sweet, robustness is a marriage. One of our signature cocktails and perfect choice for negroni lover.
Photo: Ming Tang-Evans
4. Tropic of Conversation
Description: passion fruit liqueur | pineapple | triple sec | Champagne.
Shaken and topped with bubbles. Fruit-forward with ripe sweetness – an easy-sipping tipple.
Note: Before the Mimosa - there existed the bubblier Bucks Fizz. Duck & Waffle is upping the ante of this easy-sipping, 100-year-old brunch favourite with a more tropical toast that includes passion fruit liqueur, pineapple and triple sec.
Photo: Third Party