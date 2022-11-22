First look at Edinburgh St James Quarter’s stunning new Duck & Waffle restaurant

Foodies will delight in the news Edinburgh is to get its own Duck & Waffle restaurant this winter – and the interior of this one looks just as stunning as the menu.

Marking the iconic brand’s first UK venture outside of London – where its sky-high location, delicious food, cocktails and buzzy atmosphere has built up an enviable following over the years – Duck & Waffle will bring its inimitable ‘gastro diner’ experience to Scotland’s capital city.

Located within St James Quarter, at the entrance on St James Crescent, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will provide guests with a playful and vivacious dining experience from early morning to late night, offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

The new Duck & Waffle restaurant at Edinburgh's St James Quarter looks stunning (Image: Duck & Waffle).

The menu is created around the brand’s namesake dish; Duck & Waffle, made with crispy leg confit, fried duck egg and a mustard maple syrup and supported by a playful take on comfort food.

New dishes will showcase a blend of the brand’s signature, innovative executions made with the very best, Scottish sourced ingredients developed exclusively for Edinburgh.

Highlights include the revolutionary Spicy Ox Cheek Doughnut with apricot jam and smoked paprika sugar, the hugely popular Whole Roasted Chicken with ratte potatoes, wild mushrooms and truffle.

The specially created for Scotland Deep Fried Haggis Bar crafted with a rich layering of ox cheek, haggis and duck fat caramel and served with a side of Bovril.

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will provide guests with a playful and vivacious dining experience.

Vegetable-forward standouts include Pulled Aubergine with lyonnaise onions, goat’s curd and chervil and the Hispy Cabbage with miso brown butter, caperberries, and crispy shallots.

Complementing the menu are inventive desserts, including the mouthwatering Sticky Toffee Waffle with butterscotch caramel sauce and clotted cream.

“We are proud to be opening our doors in Edinburgh bringing our top quality, memorable gastronomic dining experience to Scotland;” says Shimon Bokovza, Duck & Waffle Brand Founder.

“Edinburgh is a globally recognised destination renowned for its diverse culinary offering, which made it the ideal location for opening our first UK venture outside of London – we can’t wait to welcome locals and world travelers alike.”

Duck & Waffle will bring its inimitable ‘gastro diner’ experience to Scotland’s capital city.

Envisioned by the award-winning team behind Fabled Studio, the restaurant design features intrigue at every turn.

Inside the imaginative 8400 square foot space, guests can choose to dine at one of the chef counters, at spacious tables in the main dining room or within one of two individually designed private dining rooms; The Whisky Room with its charred timber walls, rich amber tones and copper accents (for up to 10 guests), and The Nest, with its feather and lace chandeliers and colourful nod to the golden duck bill – reflected through yellow upholstery (for up to 14 guests).

Duck & Waffle’s whimsical, light-hearted spirit shines through design features including multi-coloured plumage and oil paintings of duck personalities.

Subtle nods to Scotland’s heritage are found woven throughout the restaurant, seen in abstracted tartans and indigenous materials, from locally-produced porcelain floor tiles to handsome copper finishes – an ode to Whisky stills.

Even the washrooms pay homage to Edinburgh’s infamous haar, depicting either dawn or dusk through ombre tonal walls and floors.

While no exact opening date has been given, more information can by found on Duck and Waffle’s website, www.duckandwaffle.com