Radhuni, on Clerk Street in Loanhead, was voted Restaurant of the Year in the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Awards.

Matin Khan, director of the 120-seat restaurant, received the award at a presentation dinner held at the Eskmills venue in Musselburgh.

Its sister restaurant, Itihaas in Dalkeith, was a runner-up in the Best Customer Service category.

Matin Khan, director of Radhuni, received the Restaurant of the Year award at a presentation dinner held at the Eskmills venue in Musselburgh.

Judges said the Restaurant of the Year had to “offer a fabulous dining experience, everything from ambience to service and most importantly, the food. Service should be of an extremely high standard and staff will be judged on their knowledge of the menu and wine to complement the dishes.”

Radhuni was voted Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and 2021. Its other titles have included Scotland’s Curry Chef of the Year, a distinction also previously won by owner Matin.

He said: “For well over a decade both restaurants have played major roles in putting this area on the culinary map.

“We have done so by insisting on the best and most authentic ingredients, constant innovation, a comfortable and relaxing environment, and an uncompromising attitude to top grade customer service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matin’s son Habibur, operations director of both restaurants, added: “Although we have gained national reputations we have kept a firm focus on serving the people in and around Midlothian and East Lothian.

“It’s therefore particularly pleasing that we have again been recognised by the regional business community.”

Radhuni recently joined an elite group of Indian restaurants in the UK by winning an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

In addition to successes in the food and hospitality sectors, Radhuni has received many awards and praise for its support for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad