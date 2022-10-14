After nearly a decade in its current guise, Tigerlily is undergoing an exciting, full bar and restaurant refit and makeover.

The much-loved George Street venue, which is known for its glamorous aesthetic, will reopen to the public on Friday, October 21, revealing a whole new look.

Having been at the helm of the redesign in 2015 as well as in 2006, designer Jim Hamilton has been enlisted once again to work his magic and expertise across the entire ground floor of the premises.

The extensive renovation will see the classic Tigerlily spirit enhanced and playfully reimagined.

Speaking about the revamp, Hamilton said: “We have created a strong social wrap around series of booths that interact very closely with the performance aspect of the bar and introduce new brighter, optimistic and colourful elements into the mix.

“Within this, there will be a perfect blend of iconic furniture and lighting, contemporary Scottish artwork, interesting materials and bespoke locally crafted products that will shape the style and essence of Tigerlily.”

The refurb was initially planned in 2019 for execution in 2020, which was put on hold due to covid-19.

While there is now a different set of challenging circumstances, Tigerlily continues to trade well while Edinburgh sees an influx of new brands and businesses to the city.Innes Bolt, Managing Director of the Montpeliers Group said: “There’s been a lot of resurgent energy in Edinburgh with the opening of the St James Quarter and the likes of the Gleneagles Townhouse and Virgin Hotels opening recently in the city.

“Hospitality is an exciting sector with lots of growth potential. I think it’s important to reinvest sensibly in your offering, to stay fresh and to keep competing.

“We pride ourselves on providing the best for our customers and this is a significant focus for our teams. I think more and more, people want to spend their money on all encompassing experiences they can rely on and trust to deliver.”

The renovation of Tigerlily is part of a wider plan for the Montpeliers Group, which is seeking to refurbish another four of their seven venues by April 2023 – Lulu, Indigo Yard, Candy Bar & Kitchen and Montpeliers of Bruntsfield.