Inspired by some of the coolest ski bars in Europe, Bar Hütte combines super snug ski hüttes with a vibrant city centre vibe.

Located at St James Square, revellers can expect a lively après ski atmosphere, with live music, seasonal drinks, and the chance to sing karaoke with mates in your own private cosy hütte.

From group festivities and date nights with a difference to holiday season get-togethers and family fun, Bar Hütte are set to impress and entertain guests across the seven-week pop-up stint.

Edinburgh's St James Quarter have announced that Bar Hütte’s enchanting après ski village is returning this winter.

Visitors can soak in the rustic décor and twinkling lights, with oven-baked pizzas, festive cocktails, fine wines and craft beers.

Budding Beyonces and Ed Sheerans, meanwhile, can enjoy Christmas karaoke for up to eight people in one of Bar Hütte’s cosy Alpine hüttes.

New for this year, there’s a family-friendly Santa Claus Club booking which includes a karaoke hütte for one-hour, free hot chocolate and colouring pads for the kids – not to mention the chance to get a picture with Santa himself.

There are also wreath-making sessions to get involved in, with classes held on select dates that include everything you need to create a Christmas masterpiece, with a glass of prosecco to start the session.

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Bar Hütte back to St James Quarter as part of our Christmas offering.

“As we start to approach the colder months, we look forward to joining our customers in getting into the festive spirit and what better than mulled wine and karaoke to help us do that.

“These Alpine Après Ski’ inspired huts are the perfect way to create our very own winter wonderland here at the Quarter and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy them.”