Laura Bond lands in St James Quarter for a limited time only, displaying their latest collection of delicate and decorative, solid gold earrings for curated earings from June 24-25, complete with an exclusive VIP launch.

Their new collection, crafted from responsibly sourced gold, will be available to view and shop on Level 1 of Edinburgh’s largest retail destination and includes solid gold piercing accessories such as delicate huggies, tragus, helix, daith and septum jewellery.

It is designed for 24/7 wear and crafted in small-runs to ensure less wastage and lower prices for customers.

A luxury jewellery brand whose celebrity fans include pop singer Jessie J, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel and Drag Race star Michelle Visage is set to showcase its latest collection at a pop-up studio in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

The female-founded and family-run business launched in late 2019, pre-pandemic and despite unexpected challenges posed by lockdown, experienced ‘overnight success’.

Hailed as 'the fashion world’s favourite’, Laura Bond currently has a business value of 1.5million and a social following of over 100k+ after just three years in business.

As well as attracing a host of famous fans, the Edinburgh-based brand has gained global popularity with credits in Marie Claire, Grazia, Glamour and Stylist.

With over eight years experience in the luxury jewellery market, founder and creative director Laura Bond identified a need for contemporary and quality body jewellery at accessible prices.

Together with sister Georgie, husband Doug and two team members, the small but mighty team focus on bringing responsibly sourced delicate and decorative cartilage jewellery to a global audience.

Laura and her team are experts in multiple piercings and will be on hand to design the perfect personalised ’ear party’ through complimentary styling appointments.

Ranging between £48 and £125, this is an opportunity for fans, followers and those new to the brand to view the jewellery in real life and gain insight and inspiration from specialists – a service and product most commonly found online and in London department stores costing upwards of £200.

Ahead of opening the brand’s first ever physical store at St James Quarter, Laura said: “Some people have a thing for bags or shoes. For me it’s always been jewellery.

“I got my first cartilage piercing when I was a teenager and my love for the multiple piercings trend grew from there.

“I’ve got 14 piercings in total including my rook and daith but I was really frustrated that I couldn’t find beautiful dainty earrings that I could afford. My style was feminine and I didn’t like the grungy piercings that all the studios stocked.

“I couldn’t find a brand selling affordable solid gold earrings in the style I wanted to buy, so I decided to create it.”

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: “Laura Bond is an exciting new creative talent and we know her brand is something that our

guests will love.