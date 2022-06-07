Edinburgh’s St James Quarter to welcome TV chef Jimmy Lee’s new restaurant Leith Woks

The restaurant, which will be housed within Bonnie & Wild's Scottish Marketplace, is described as ‘a wok-based street food restaurant with a cultural twist’.

It will serve fiery Cantonese cuisine while incorporating some of the finest fresh ingredients Scotland's larder has to offer.

Spearheaded by Jimmy and his team, the Edinburgh restaurant joins a vibrant and exciting community of chef-led eateries within Bonnie & Wild’s casual-dining food hall – including his hugely successful Hong Kong Street Food brand, Salt and Chilli Oriental.

Jimmy Lee, a celebrity chef, is bringing a new pan-Asian wok-based street food concept to the city's St James Quarter.

Small plates such as Ayrshire ork Ribs Peking Style, Duck Spring Rolls with Hoi Sin Bramble dip, and Chicken Satay Skewers will be available.

Larger dishes will include Slow Cooked Scotch Beef Curry with Coconut Rice and Ramsays of Carluke Pork Chow Mein.

Speaking of the new venture, Jimmy said: “Leith Woks will celebrate fragrant stir-fry dishes made with some of the best fresh ingredients Scotland has to offer.

“Our menu will be updated on a regular basis and will feature tasty meals with vibrant Asian flavours.”

Jimmy appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu, and was also a judge alongside Prue Leith on Channel 4’s My Kitchen Rules.

He also appeared with Kirstie Allsopp on Kirstie's Handmade Christmas, as well as presenting his popular STV cookery series, Julie and Jimmy's Hot Woks.

Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace is one of the largest food and beverage sites in Scotland, comprising eight food stalls, four specialty retailers, three bars and a flexible events space. The venue is able to seat more than 350 guests.Ryan Barrie, Operations Director at Bonnie & Wild, said: “Jimmy Lee's new venture Leith Woks is another brilliant addition to Bonnie & Wild.

“Like the other food stalls at Bonnie & Wild, Leith Woks will show off the quality and diversity of Scotland's world-class produce in ways that I'm sure will delight and excite our many guests. I can't wait to try it.”