Top 500 Bars is a list that ranks the best bars on the planet, as decided by artificial intelligence and online data.

While the top 200 venues are still to be announced, the names of the top 201-500 have recently been announced.

To create the list, Top 500 Bars aggregated online data about cocktail bars from hundreds of sources, in more than 20 languages, in order to identify and rank the most influential 500 venues around the world.

Top 500 Bars has unveiled its latest ranking – and two Edinburgh venues have bagged spots on the website’s annual list of the most influential bars in the world.

The data collated was sourced from experts, journalists and influencers, as well as rankings, platforms and search engines that aggregate reviews from the general public.

Coming in at No.318 on this year’s list was Bramble, the Queen Street venue that has gained global renown for its incredible drinks selection and skilled mixologists.

Bramble is no stranger to plaudits. The hugely-popular New Town cocktail bar has featured multiple times on the 50 Best Bars list, while the New York Times once hailed it as a “premier destination” for any true drinks fan.

Elsewhere on this year’s Top 500 Bars list is The Devil's Advocate, which features at number 226.