Two of Edinburgh's most well-known restaurant brands have joined forces to bring you a lip-smacking meaty feast.

The Broughton, a Michelin gastropub, and Bross Bagels, the Edinburgh-based bagel emporium, are launching a limited edition Sunday Roast – but not as you know it.

Known for its famous Sunday Roast and featured in The Sunday Times Top 30 Spots for Sunday Lunch, The Broughton will launch The Holey Roast from Wednesday, March 8.

L-R: The Limited Edition Holey Roast, Stefano Pieraccini, Mama Bross with chef Paul Barber. Photos: Marc Millar

The Holey Roast, available exclusively at the Broughton Street venue, is everything and we mean everything you could want from a bagel, with roast beef, potato hash, celeriac remoulade, rocket and with a gravy mayonnaise on a toasted Bross 'Everything' Bagel – for just £9.50.

Stefano Pieraccini from The Broughton said: “The collaboration will be available as a limited edition on the menu in March, allowing our neighbourhood customers and Bross Bagels fans to sample a taste of the famous Sunday Roast.

“This is a punchy Sunday Roast bagel – available not just on Sundays.”

Fans of both brands will also have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to try the mighty bagel ahead of launch, with a one-time pop-up stall at Stockbridge Market on Sunday (March 5) from 10am.

The Broughton and Bross Bagels teams will serve The Holey Bagel alongside artisanal goods from local producers.

In the spirit of combining good food with social food, £1 from every Holey Bagel sold at the Stockbridge market will be donated to Alzheimers Scotland.

The neighbourhood market is open from 10am-4pm every Sunday at Saunders Street, Stockbridge.

Bross Bagels produce hand-crafting the fresh, authentic Montreal bagels in the brand’s dedicated Portobello Bakery.

The bagel brand operates grab and go sites across Edinburgh including Stockbridge, St James Quarter, Brunsfield and Portobello.

Bross Bagels owner, Mama Bross, said: “How do you fill your hole on a Sunday? With the best roast in Edinburgh, obviously.

“It's a match made in holey heaven,” she added.