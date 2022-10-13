Edinburgh Filmhouse closure: Pictures show dozens gathered outside cinema during candle-lit vigil
Film fans gathered in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening for a candle-lit vigil protesting the closure of two of Scotland’s leading independent cinemas and the end of the longest continually-running film festival in the world.
The vigil took place outside the Filmhouse on Lothian Road and saw dozens brave the cold to light candles and hold banners.
As first reported last week, the iconic Capital cinema, along with the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, suddenly ceased trading after the charity behind them was plunged into administration.
Alongside these two sites, the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has also ceased all operations.
The Edinburgh International Film Festival was established in 1947, making it the world’s oldest continually running film festival.
Over the years, stars including Clint Eastwood, Sir Sean Connery, John Huston, Gene Kelly, Jennifer Lawrence, Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, David Cronenberg and Cate Blanchett have attended its events.
The festival has also screened a host of UK premieres, including movies such as Blade Runner, Alien, Back To The Future, Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, Withnail & I, The Usual Suspects, Amelie and The Hurt Locker.
