The vigil took place outside the Filmhouse on Lothian Road and saw dozens brave the cold to light candles and hold banners.

As first reported last week, the iconic Capital cinema, along with the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, suddenly ceased trading after the charity behind them was plunged into administration.

Alongside these two sites, the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has also ceased all operations.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival was established in 1947, making it the world’s oldest continually running film festival.

Over the years, stars including Clint Eastwood, Sir Sean Connery, John Huston, Gene Kelly, Jennifer Lawrence, Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, David Cronenberg and Cate Blanchett have attended its events.

The festival has also screened a host of UK premieres, including movies such as Blade Runner, Alien, Back To The Future, Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, Withnail & I, The Usual Suspects, Amelie and The Hurt Locker.

Take look through our picture galley for pictures of last night’s protest outside The Filmhouse.

1. 'Cinema is my home' At Wednesday evening vigil outside The Filmhouse, one woman was seen holding a sign professing her love for cinema. Copyright James Armandary Photography Photo: James Armandary Photo Sales

2. Show of support Dozens of film fans gathered outside The Filmhouse with signs to show their support. Copyright James Armandary Photography Photo: James Armandary Photo Sales

3. Feeding the flames Candles were lit during the vigil outside Edinburgh's iconic cinema. Copyright James Armandary Photography Photo: James Armandary Photo Sales

4. Large gathering Film fans gathered after the charity which runs the Edinburgh International Film Festival called in the administrators after facing a “perfect storm of sharply rising costs, in particular energy costs”. As a result, it said the film festival and the two cinemas – the Filmhouse Cinema and Cafe Bar in Edinburgh and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen – will cease trading with immediate effect. Copyright James Armandary Photography Photo: James Armandary Photo Sales