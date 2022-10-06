Edinburgh Filmhouse: Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright among those speaking out about the closing of beloved Capital cinema
A prominent director is among those ‘hoping for a resolution’ after the news about the Edinburgh Filmhouse.
The Edinburgh Film Festival and cinemas it runs have gone into administration blaming the cost-of-living crisis and rising bills.
Staff at the film festival and the Filmhouse cinemas in Edinburgh and Aberdeen were told this morning (Thurs), after charity The Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) collapsed leading to administrators being brought in.
A "perfect storm" of reduced audiences due to the pandemic, rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis created an "unprecedented" challenge according to trustees.
The move casts a huge doubt over the future of the EIFF, the world's oldest continually-running festival.
Director Edgar Wright, famous for films including Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and Last Night in Soho took to twitter after the news broke.
He wrote: “The @edfilmfest was the first festival to ever show a film of mine and I have had so much support and great screenings with the amazing @Filmhouse cinemas since, so this is a terrible blow.
"My heart goes out to those who love film and have lost jobs. Hoping for a resolution soon.”
The EIFF has been a centerpiece of the city's summer events season since 1947, when both the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe were staged for the first time.