The Edinburgh Film Festival and cinemas it runs have gone into administration blaming the cost-of-living crisis and rising bills.

Staff at the film festival and the Filmhouse cinemas in Edinburgh and Aberdeen were told this morning (Thurs), after charity The Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) collapsed leading to administrators being brought in.

A "perfect storm" of reduced audiences due to the pandemic, rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis created an "unprecedented" challenge according to trustees.

The move casts a huge doubt over the future of the EIFF, the world's oldest continually-running festival.

Director Edgar Wright, famous for films including Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and Last Night in Soho took to twitter after the news broke.

He wrote: “The @edfilmfest was the first festival to ever show a film of mine and I have had so much support and great screenings with the amazing @Filmhouse cinemas since, so this is a terrible blow.

"My heart goes out to those who love film and have lost jobs. Hoping for a resolution soon.”

