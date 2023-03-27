News you can trust since 1873
10 Edinburgh celebrities who went to Portobello High School or live in the seaside suburb

Edinburgh’s Portobello High School boasts an impressive list of celebrities among its former pupils, while many other famous faces live in the seaside suburb of Portobello.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:47 BST

If you’ve ever wondered where Trainspotting star Ewen Bremner went to school or where Garbage singer Shirley Manson calls home, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to Portobello High School or lived in the area, and did any attend the same one as you or your children?

1. Portobello celebs

Garbage singer Shirley Manson grew up in Stockbridge but later bought a home in Joppa, just to the east of Portobello, where she can often be spotted out on walks along the sea front.

2. Shirley Manson

Pictured to the right of Alex Kapranos, former Portobello High School pupil Paul Thomson played for Scottish indie heroes Franz Ferdinand from their formation in 2002 until October 2021.

3. Paul Thomson

Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School. His roles have inluded playing Daniel "Spud" Murphy in Trainspotting and its 2017 sequel T2 Trainspotting as well as parts in blockbusters such as Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down.

4. Ewen Bremner

