Edinburgh’s Portobello High School boasts an impressive list of celebrities among its former pupils, while many other famous faces live in the seaside suburb of Portobello.
1. Portobello celebs
2. Shirley Manson
Garbage singer Shirley Manson grew up in Stockbridge but later bought a home in Joppa, just to the east of Portobello, where she can often be spotted out on walks along the sea front. Photo: Third Party
3. Paul Thomson
Pictured to the right of Alex Kapranos, former Portobello High School pupil Paul Thomson played for Scottish indie heroes Franz Ferdinand from their formation in 2002 until October 2021. Photo: Third Party
4. Ewen Bremner
Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School. His roles have inluded playing Daniel "Spud" Murphy in Trainspotting and its 2017 sequel T2 Trainspotting as well as parts in blockbusters such as Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. Photo: Third Party