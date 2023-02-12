2 . Ewan McGregor (Mark Renton)

Of all the Trainspotting cast members, Ewan McGregor has enjoyed the most success – with one role in particular shooting his career into a whole new galaxy (far, far away). The Perth-born star won Best Actor in Film for Trainspotting at the BAFTA Awards and a Golden Globe for his performance in the Fargo series. Other notable roles include playing young poet Christian in Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!, an Iggy Pop-channeling rock star in Velvet Goldmine, and Nick Leeson in Rogue Trader. McGregor also starred in A Life Less Ordinary, Black Hawk Down, Young Adam, Big Fish and Cassandra’s Dream. His biggest role to date saw him cast as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. He also made voice appearances in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He is also the voice of Expedia's current TV ads.

Photo: Third Party