Edinburgh on film: 14 must-see movies shot in Edinburgh - including Trainspotting and Avengers: Infinity War

Edinburgh has provided the backdrop to some fantastic films over the years, perhaps the most famous being Danny Boyle's big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s cult novel Trainspotting.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

But Trainspotting and its sequel, T2, are far from being the only big-budget movies shot in Scotland’s capital city.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 movies where Edinburgh has played a starring role.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 movies shot in Scotland’s capital city.

2. Fast & Furious 9 (2021)

Fast & Furious 9 was filmed in Edinburgh over 19 days in September 2019, 19 days that translate into a 12 minute high octane chase through the streets of the Capital.

3. Shallow Grave (1995)

Danny Boyle's directorial debut, starring a young Ewan McGregor, follows three New Town flatmates whose lives spiral out of control when they find a briefcase full of cash. The film was shot in both Edinburgh an Glasgow.

4. Restless Natives (1985)

This classic comedy follows two rebellious youths from Wester Hailes who become modern day highwaymen.

