Edinburgh’s legendary ATIK nightclub is to close permanently this weekend, it has been reported.

The iconic West Tollcross venue, beloved by generations of Capital clubbers as The Cavendish, Clouds, Outer Limits, Bermuda Triangle and Lava & Ignite, will be closing permanently on Saturday (January 21).

The sad news of the closure comes after owners REKOM UK were unable to agree a new lease with the landlord.

According to the Edinburgh Reporter, staff were given the news on Monday when they were informed they are to be made redundant.

A spokesperson for ATIK said: “We are sad to announce that ATIK Edinburgh will close on Saturday 21 January having not been able to agree a new lease with the landlord.

“We would like to thank our loyal guests who have partied with us over the years and our employees who have helped create lasting memories.

“We are in consultation with our staff and plan to relocate as many as possible. We also hope to return to Edinburgh soon and are looking at a number of sites in the city.”

An ATIK source told the Edinburgh Reporter: “Staff were called into a meeting and told that the venue will close after Saturday and that they are out of a job.

“No one saw this coming and it is an awful development, not just for the individuals concerned, but it is a massive loss to the Edinburgh dance scene.

“It’s impossible to underestimate the contribution that The Cavendish and all its successive incarnations have made to Edinburgh’s musical and cultural landscape over the decades and this news will be a huge shock for people of all ages.”

ATIK will open for the last time this weekend when over 1,000 clubbers are expected to attend an emotional farewell events,

Over the years, the venue has played host to a number of legendary acts – including Pink Floyd, The Jam and The Ramones.

In 2016, scenes from Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting were filmed inside the venue after Edinburgh locals were invited to star as extras wearing their finest 80s clobber.