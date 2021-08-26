Earlier this month nightclubs across Scotland were given the green light by the Scottish Government to welcome revellers back to their dance floors.

It brought to an end a torrid time for the industry, which was forced to close its doors back in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

And, following some uncertainty, it was also announced that masks would not be required while dancing, although they should still be used when going to the toilet or moving around venues.

Some clubs have still to reopen, but here are 10 clubs in the Capital that have, and are recommended by review site Tripadvisor.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. La Belle Angele Destroyed by fire in 2002, the Belle Angele made a triumphant return to the city's clubbing scene in 2015. Tucked away in tiny Hasties Close in the Old Town, it now hosts some of the Captal's top club nights. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Club Tropicana It may not be subtle, and the drinks certainly aren't free, but Club Tropicana, on Lothian Road, is regularly packed out with partiers dancing to 80s classics until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Sneaky Pete's A favourite club and last night music venue on the Cowgate, Sneaky Pete's will be kicking off a revitalised clubbing schedule at the start of September. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Bongo Club Another real Edinburgh institution on Cowgate, The Bongo Club, has a variety of club nights - from African funk to house - availbale to book on their website. Evidence of a negative Covid test must be show before entry. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales