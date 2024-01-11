Exciting new Edinburgh speakeasy will see customers enter the venue via a bookcase

A new cocktail bar is set to open in an Edinburgh basement – but customers will need a ‘secret passcode’ to enter the subterranean venue.

Don Gatto's Speakeasy, situated underneath The Howlin' Hound tapas restaurant on the corner of Broughton Street and East London Street, launches on Friday, January 12.

This exciting new addition to the Capital’s buzzing nightlife scene, which serves a selection of cocktails, Champagne and food, will be open from Thursday to Saturday, and is also available to book for special events.

Customers will enter the venue through a bookcase in the The Howlin' Hound, using a secret lever after putting the secret passcode into a keyboard. Once inside, visitors will find a low lit cocktail bar, retro pictures and an Instagram tunnel. The venue also has a separate exit at the front of the restaurant.