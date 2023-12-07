Edinburgh city centre venue is once again praised for its delicious food

The Times has included Edinburgh gastopub The Ox in a list of the seven best places in the UK for a Sunday roast. Photo: The Ox

An Edinburgh venue has been named one of the UK’s top spots for a Sunday roast – for the second time in a matter of months.

In the summer, The Guardian ranked city pub The Ox as one of the best places to enjoy the traditional weekend feast – and now The Times has included the venue in its own list.

Coming in at No.6 in the paper’s Top 7 list, the neighbourhood pub on London Street, near the bottom of Broughton Street, is described as “a top tip for Sunday lunch in the Scottish capital’s new town”.

The Times goes on to say: “Run by three foodie friends, it attracts a largely local clientele, who rate it for its down-to-earth flavours — and the facts children are welcome until 10pm and biscuits are provided for dogs.

“Go classic with beef or pork belly, or order the veggie roast, served with a tangy tomato gravy. Extra Yorkshire puds are a bargain at £1 each.”

The singer and rapper, real name Elliot John Gleave, paid a visit to the venue ahead of his sellout show at the Capital’s O2 Academy in August.

Example, whose hits include Changed the Way You Kiss Me, Playing in the Shadows and Kickstarts, happily posed for pictures, and even went outside to take a selfie with a member of staff.