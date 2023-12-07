Edinburgh city centre pub loved by singer Example named as one of UK's best places for Sunday roasts
An Edinburgh venue has been named one of the UK’s top spots for a Sunday roast – for the second time in a matter of months.
In the summer, The Guardian ranked city pub The Ox as one of the best places to enjoy the traditional weekend feast – and now The Times has included the venue in its own list.
Coming in at No.6 in the paper’s Top 7 list, the neighbourhood pub on London Street, near the bottom of Broughton Street, is described as “a top tip for Sunday lunch in the Scottish capital’s new town”.
The Times goes on to say: “Run by three foodie friends, it attracts a largely local clientele, who rate it for its down-to-earth flavours — and the facts children are welcome until 10pm and biscuits are provided for dogs.
“Go classic with beef or pork belly, or order the veggie roast, served with a tangy tomato gravy. Extra Yorkshire puds are a bargain at £1 each.”
A few months back, The Evening News reported that chart-topping star Example surprised staff at The Ox when he popped for a bite to eat.
The singer and rapper, real name Elliot John Gleave, paid a visit to the venue ahead of his sellout show at the Capital’s O2 Academy in August.
Example, whose hits include Changed the Way You Kiss Me, Playing in the Shadows and Kickstarts, happily posed for pictures, and even went outside to take a selfie with a member of staff.
Posting on social media at the time, The Ox wrote: “When we got a call from @example looking for the best roast in Scotland before his gig at the @o2academyedinburgh we couldn’t have been happier to oblige. Thanks so much for coming, great to see you all!”