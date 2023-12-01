News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Scotland's Top 10 private schools for Higher results - and where Edinburgh schools rank on Sunday Times list

These are the best performing private schools in Scotland, based on Higher results, with Edinburgh topping the list
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:04 GMT

We’ve taken a look at the best performing private schools in Scotland, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2024.

The guide includes the Top 10 independent secondary schools in Scotland based on Higher results. Four Edinburgh schools made the list.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which ones. Regional Rank denotes position in Scotland, while National Rank denotes UK-wide placing.

We’ve taken a look at the best performing private schools in Scotland, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2024.

1. The best performing private schools in Scotland

We’ve taken a look at the best performing private schools in Scotland, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2024. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 25 Grosvenor Crescent, Edinburgh EH12 5EL. Regional rank: 1. National rank: 1.

2. St Mary's Music School

Where: 25 Grosvenor Crescent, Edinburgh EH12 5EL. Regional rank: 1. National rank: 1. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Colebrooke Street, Glasgow G12 8HE. Regional rank: NA. National rank: 2.

3. Glasgow Academy

Where: Colebrooke Street, Glasgow G12 8HE. Regional rank: NA. National rank: 2. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9EQ. Regional rank: 3. National rank: 2.

4. George Heriot's School

Where: Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9EQ. Regional rank: 3. National rank: 2. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEdinburgh