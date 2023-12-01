Scotland's Top 10 private schools for Higher results - and where Edinburgh schools rank on Sunday Times list
These are the best performing private schools in Scotland, based on Higher results, with Edinburgh topping the list
We’ve taken a look at the best performing private schools in Scotland, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2024.
The guide includes the Top 10 independent secondary schools in Scotland based on Higher results. Four Edinburgh schools made the list.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see which ones. Regional Rank denotes position in Scotland, while National Rank denotes UK-wide placing.
