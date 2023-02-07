The 6 best Edinburgh and Lothians private schools according to Sunday Times Guide, including Fettes College
Edinburgh and Lothians make the list of best performing private schools in Scotland
We’ve taken a look at the best performing private schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2023. The guide includes the Top 6 independent secondary schools in Scotland based on A-levels results and the Top 10 independent secondary schools in the country based on Highers results. Six Lothian schools made these lists, with five from Edinburgh and one from East Lothian.
