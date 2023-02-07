News you can trust since 1873
The 6 best Edinburgh and Lothians private schools according to Sunday Times Guide, including Fettes College

Edinburgh and Lothians make the list of best performing private schools in Scotland

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 11:07am

We’ve taken a look at the best performing private schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2023. The guide includes the Top 6 independent secondary schools in Scotland based on A-levels results and the Top 10 independent secondary schools in the country based on Highers results. Six Lothian schools made these lists, with five from Edinburgh and one from East Lothian.

1. Fettes College

Fettes College in Edinburgh topped the Sunday Times list for independent secondary schools in Scotland based on A-level results.

Photo: Danny Lawson PA

2. Merchiston Castle School

Merchiston Castle School in Colinton, Edinburgh was third on the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2023 for independent secondary schools in Scotland based on A-level results.

Photo: Alex Hewitt

3. Loretto School

Loretto School in Musselburgh was ranked fourth in the Top 6 independent secondary schools based on A-levels performance.

Photo: no

4. St Mary's Music School

St Mary’s Music School at Grosvenor Crescent in Edinburgh, Scotland's national music school, came top of the Sunday Times list for the Top 10 independent secondary schools in Scotland based on Highers results. Staff and pupils from the school are pictured.

Photo: Contributed

