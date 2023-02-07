News you can trust since 1873
According to the Sunday Times, Boroughmuir High School is the best state secondary in Edinburgh. The school, which moved to a new building in 2018, was ranked sixth overall in the 2023 Parent Power Schools Guide for Scotland.

The best Scottish state secondary schools have been announced – with several Edinburgh schools making the list.

By Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago

The Sunday Times has released a league table of the top achieving schools in Scotland. Eight schools in Edinburgh made the list, including one of the Capital’s oldest schools. The rankings were based on teacher assessed grade data from 2021. Here are the top eight schools in Edinburgh, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2023.

1. The Royal High School

The Royal High School is the second best Edinburgh state secondary, according to the Sunday Times list. The school, which is one of the oldest in Scotland, came in at number 14 in the countrywide ranking.

Photo: Google Maps

2. St Thomas Of Aquin's High School

St Thomas Of Aquin's High School was the fourth best Edinburgh state secondary, and 19th highest Scottish school in the league tables

Photo: Supplied

3. James Gillespie's High School

Coming in at number three on the list of best Edinburgh schools is James Gillespie's High School, which is joint 21st in the Scotland-wide rankings.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Firrhill High School

Firrhill High School was ranked as the 5th best state school in Edinburgh and the 25th best in Scotland by the Sunday Times Schools Guide 2023.

Photo: Google Maps

