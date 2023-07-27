News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P7s: 18 final year photos of Edinburgh's Primary 7 classes ahead of step up to secondary

The third instalment of final year class photos as Edinburgh pupils wave goodbye to primary school
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST

For hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh, next month will mark the milestone move to secondary school after seven years at primary.

We have been taking a look through the final-year class photos from primary schools across the Capital, ahead of the big move. We have already published the first and second instalments of the yearbook photos. And now we have the third instalment, which has 18 photos from various schools, from Cramond Primary to Echline Primary.

Cramond Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

Cramond Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Cramond Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

Cramond Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Currie Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

Currie Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Currie Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

Currie Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

