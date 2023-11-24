One of Edinburgh’s most famous addresses, George Street was the place to go in the 1960s, whether you wanted to buy household appliances or even a new car.

Constructed in 1767, George Street takes its name from King George III, and was part of the first New Town of Edinburgh, which was planned and built in the 18th century by James Craig.

Today, it’s packed with restaurants and trendy cocktail bars, but back in the Swinging Sixties, it was the place locals went to buy a variety of goods as it boasted a wide range of shops and services.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some incredible images of George Street in the 1960s.

1 . Coffee room Pictured in 1963 is Dymock Howden and Co in George Stree, which was the place to go for a coffee.

2 . Punch and Judy The Music Hall, on George Street, had an interesting window display with Punch and Judy figures and a mechanical train. This photo was taken just before Christmas in 1962.

3 . George Hotel The prestigious George Hotel is seen here back in February 1963.