Edinburgh retro: 15 nostalgia-soaked photos of Edinburgh’s famous Grassmarket in the 1950s and 1960s
Today, it is one of Edinburgh’s busiest nightlife areas, with more pubs, restaurants and cafes than you can shake a stick at – but in the 1950s and 1960s, the Grassmarket was a very different place.
It is an area steeped in history. When Edinburgh City Council were developing the Grassmarket a few years ago, archaeologists found evidence of early human life. Carbon dating revealed that the area was in use by humans over 3,000 years ago, in the Middle Bronze Age, around 1500 to 1300 BC.
Formerly called Newbygging, it became one of the Edinburgh’s main market places in the latter half of the 15th century. Historians can't seem to agree where the name Grassmarket comes from, with some claiming it relates to the grass that the livestock for sale fed upon.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Grassmarket in the 1950s and 1960s, when it looked very different to how it does today.
