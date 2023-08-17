Grassmarket venue praised for having ‘one of the best views of Edinburgh Castle in the city’

Good news for those looking to pair pints with panoramic views, as an Edinburgh watering hole has just been named as one of the ‘Best Rooftop Bars in Europe in 2023’.

The list, drawn up by Big 7 Travel, was determined after carefully considering online reviews from reputable sources and readers' suggestions throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website’s dedicated editorial team went the extra mile to compile a list of the most amazing spots where you can sip in style.

Cold Town House, in Edinburgh's Grassmarket, has just been named as one of the ‘Best Rooftop Bars in Europe in 2023’. Photo: Cold Town House

Cold Town House, situated in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, was the only Scottish venue to make the cut, coming in at No.39 in the Top 50 list.

Describing the popular city centre venue, Big 7 Travel said: ‘Set in one of the most unusual locations on our list, this three-storey brewery is housed in the former Robertson Memorial Church.

‘The days of serving sermons are long gone though, these days it’s all about the craft beer brewed on-site, award-winning pizzas and one of the best views of Edinburgh Castle in the city.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topping the list was Frank’s Café in London, with Azotea del Circulo in Madrid and The ROOF in Reykjavik in second and third place respectively.

Cold Town House is no stranger to awards. Earlier this year, it was named among the UK's best beer gardens by Design My Night.

The venue, which is hugely popular for its rooftop terrace, was praised for its ‘spectacular views overlooking Edinburgh Castle’.