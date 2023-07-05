With summer now well underway, a travel website has released its annual list of The 15 Best Beer Gardens in Scotland – and Edinburgh has three entries.

Big 7 Travel’s comprehensive ranking system covers everything from ambience and scenery to food and drink selection, making it an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enjoy a pint or a cocktail al fresco.

But this list isn't just for beer enthusiasts. It's also a great way to support local businesses and explore new places.

Big 7 Travel has released its ranking of The 15 Best Beer Gardens in Scotland – and Edinburgh has three entries on the list. Pictured is Cold Town House in the Grassmarket. Photo: Cold Town House

Coming in a No.7 on the list is Cold Town House in the Grassmarket. In its description of the hugely-popular watering hole, Big & Travel writes: “This renovated church is one of Scotland’s most loved beer gardens. It’s popular for good reason – the spectacular view of Edinburgh Castle being one of them. The rooftop space is colourful and playful, with hanging plants, a retro campervan for a bar, and cosy gondolas for Edinburgh’s unpredictable rain showers. You can even hop on a ski lift and dine in the sky. We love their extensive drinks menu, from frozen cocktails to pints straight from the on-site brewery – they do towers of sweet nectar, too. Line the stomach with their famously delicious pizzas.”

The ever-popular Leith boozer Teuchters Landing features at No.8 on the list. Big 7 Travel says: “We love a pub with a good story, and Teuchters Landing has just that. Its iconic floating beer garden was once the waiting area for the steamboat ferry from Leith to Aberdeen. Today, it’s a suntrap garden with a panoramic view of the water and dockside, which is overflowing with patrons enjoying the sun in the warmer months. Hop on board and sample one (or two) of their 90 malt whiskies, and tuck into the traditional pub grub fare. Think fish and chips, pies, and in true Scottish style, haggis stovies. And if the sun doesn’t warm you up, the hospitality of the friendly, welcoming staff surely will.”

The final Edinburgh entry, at No.13, is a bar that’s long been renowned for its great outdoor drinking area – The Outhouse on Broughton Street Lane. Big 7 Travel says writes: “Upon first look, this no-frills spot might not seem like one of the best beer gardens in Scotland, but the suntrap beer garden is the perfect place to spend a sunny day. Come for the excellent garden but stay for the craft beers and spirit selection. They don’t serve food, but they’re more than happy for you to order food in and keep the good times going. There are regular live music sessions and DJ events for optimum fun in the sun, too.”

