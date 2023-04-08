News you can trust since 1873
The pubs with the best beer gardens in Edinburgh to enjoy in sunny weather

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

When the sun’s out, there’s almost nowhere better to be in Edinburgh than one of the city’s incredible beer gardens. Kick back with a pint of cold beer, glass of wine, or a cocktail and soak up the atmosphere. So, as the weather gets warmer, we’ve put together a list of the best pub gardens in the Capital, using a mixture of readers’ recommendations and reviews.

Cold Town House in the popular Grassmarket area has one of the most spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle in its beer garden. Enjoy a pizza, prosecco, or a craft beer as you soak up the surroundings.

1. Cold Town House

The Pear Tree in West Nicolson Street, Newington, probably has one of the most legendary pub gardens in the city. The pub is famous for hosting live sports on a big screen and the atmosphere is always buzzing when there's a big game on or during the festival.

2. The Pear Tree

Teuchters Landing in Leith has a fantastic beer garden right on the water's edge at The Shore.

3. Teuchters Landing

One of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh, The Sheep Heid Inn can be found in the shadow of Arthur's Seat in Duddingston. Tuck into to some cracking pub grub, enjoy the skittles alley, and soak up the sun (if it's out) in the courtyard outside.

4. The Sheep Heid Inn

