From secret cocktail bars to traditional old boozers, Edinburgh is packed with great pubs to enjoy a tipple or a few. But which are the ones you should move to the top of your must-visit list? Here is a look at all the best-rated pubs in different areas of the city, according to customer reviews on Google and TripAdvisor.
1. Old Town
The Piper's Rest is a cosy pub with a lively atmosphere and a menu with a fine dollop of Scots’ grub. Famed for its steak pie the pub is rated highly by customers. One praised the music and service and added: "Great atmosphere with some live entertainment. Great way to spend your Saturday night." Photo: Contributed
2. New Town
Panda and Sons is a speakeasy themed vintage pub found behind a bookcase, downstairs from an entrance that looks like it's for a Barbers shop. One reviewer said: "Been in bars all over the world. Honestly, this one is one of a kind. Simply perfect, from the entrance, space, cocktails and staff. Wow." Photo: Supplied
3. Stockbridge
Basement bar The Last Word Saloon has a roaring fire, a selection of Spotify playlists and staff who arehappy to mix you up something different if you don't fancy a cocktail on the menu. One happy customer said: "The staff are always welcoming and greet you with a friendly face and they have a fabulous list of cocktails, traditional and the more unusual." Photo: Supplied
4. Corstorphine
The Corstorphine Inn is a great spot for a pub lunch or to watch sports in the evening. One reviewer praised the food, atmosphere and drinks but said the staff "are why you come back". Photo: Supplied