News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
15 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
17 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
18 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
The Bow Bar is a proper, traditional old pub which has become a go-to for the fine selection of whisky and beers. One reviewer said: "Great whisky and atmosphere. If you want to feel an authentic Scottish bar this is the place to go. The staff know their whisky so have good recommendations and it’s full of loud, excitable locals."The Bow Bar is a proper, traditional old pub which has become a go-to for the fine selection of whisky and beers. One reviewer said: "Great whisky and atmosphere. If you want to feel an authentic Scottish bar this is the place to go. The staff know their whisky so have good recommendations and it’s full of loud, excitable locals."
The Bow Bar is a proper, traditional old pub which has become a go-to for the fine selection of whisky and beers. One reviewer said: "Great whisky and atmosphere. If you want to feel an authentic Scottish bar this is the place to go. The staff know their whisky so have good recommendations and it’s full of loud, excitable locals."

Edinburgh pubs: The 12 best pubs in each area of Edinburgh according to Google and Tripadvisor reviews

These are the top rated pubs across the city according to customer reviews from Google and Tripadvisor.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

From secret cocktail bars to traditional old boozers, Edinburgh is packed with great pubs to enjoy a tipple or a few. But which are the ones you should move to the top of your must-visit list? Here is a look at all the best-rated pubs in different areas of the city, according to customer reviews on Google and TripAdvisor.

Edinburgh pubs: 13 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh

The Piper's Rest is a cosy pub with a lively atmosphere and a menu with a fine dollop of Scots’ grub. Famed for its steak pie the pub is rated highly by customers. One praised the music and service and added: "Great atmosphere with some live entertainment. Great way to spend your Saturday night."

1. Old Town

The Piper's Rest is a cosy pub with a lively atmosphere and a menu with a fine dollop of Scots’ grub. Famed for its steak pie the pub is rated highly by customers. One praised the music and service and added: "Great atmosphere with some live entertainment. Great way to spend your Saturday night." Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Panda and Sons is a speakeasy themed vintage pub found behind a bookcase, downstairs from an entrance that looks like it's for a Barbers shop. One reviewer said: "Been in bars all over the world. Honestly, this one is one of a kind. Simply perfect, from the entrance, space, cocktails and staff. Wow."

2. New Town

Panda and Sons is a speakeasy themed vintage pub found behind a bookcase, downstairs from an entrance that looks like it's for a Barbers shop. One reviewer said: "Been in bars all over the world. Honestly, this one is one of a kind. Simply perfect, from the entrance, space, cocktails and staff. Wow." Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Basement bar The Last Word Saloon has a roaring fire, a selection of Spotify playlists and staff who arehappy to mix you up something different if you don't fancy a cocktail on the menu. One happy customer said: "The staff are always welcoming and greet you with a friendly face and they have a fabulous list of cocktails, traditional and the more unusual."

3. Stockbridge

Basement bar The Last Word Saloon has a roaring fire, a selection of Spotify playlists and staff who arehappy to mix you up something different if you don't fancy a cocktail on the menu. One happy customer said: "The staff are always welcoming and greet you with a friendly face and they have a fabulous list of cocktails, traditional and the more unusual." Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
The Corstorphine Inn is a great spot for a pub lunch or to watch sports in the evening. One reviewer praised the food, atmosphere and drinks but said the staff "are why you come back".

4. Corstorphine

The Corstorphine Inn is a great spot for a pub lunch or to watch sports in the evening. One reviewer praised the food, atmosphere and drinks but said the staff "are why you come back". Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EdinburghGoogleTripAdvisor