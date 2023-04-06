News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 13 of the oldest in the Capital from The Sheep Heid Inn to The Tolbooth Tavern

Edinburgh oldest pubs still going strong in the 21st century

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 6th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s pubs have served thirsty locals and visitors for hundreds of years now, so we’ve taken a look at 13 of the oldest drinking establishments in Edinburgh.

While most of the old watering holes are in the city’s Old Town, like Deacon Brodies, The Tolbooth Tavern and The White Hart Inn, there are others dotted about the city including The Sheep Heid Inn at Duddingston, The King’s Wark in Leith and The Golf Tavern at Bruntsfield Links.

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment of some description on this site since around 1360. It's positively steeped in history.

1. The Sheep Heid Inn

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment of some description on this site since around 1360. It's positively steeped in history.

The Beehive Inn can trace its origins back to the 15th century when a coaching inn was opened on the Grassmarket site.

2. The Beehive Inn

The Beehive Inn can trace its origins back to the 15th century when a coaching inn was opened on the Grassmarket site.

Established in 1456 The Golf Tavern is situated opposite Bruntsfield Links and has been popular with local amateur golfers since the dawn of the sport.

3. The Golf Tavern

Established in 1456 The Golf Tavern is situated opposite Bruntsfield Links and has been popular with local amateur golfers since the dawn of the sport.

First mentioned in writing in 1516, The White Hart Inn has a fair claim to be central Edinburgh's oldest boozer. Today it's a haven for travellers and stag and hen parties.

4. The White Hart Inn

First mentioned in writing in 1516, The White Hart Inn has a fair claim to be central Edinburgh's oldest boozer. Today it's a haven for travellers and stag and hen parties.

