Edinburgh’s pubs have served thirsty locals and visitors for hundreds of years now, so we’ve taken a look at 13 of the oldest drinking establishments in Edinburgh .

While most of the old watering holes are in the city’s Old Town, like Deacon Brodies, The Tolbooth Tavern and The White Hart Inn, there are others dotted about the city including The Sheep Heid Inn at Duddingston, The King’s Wark in Leith and The Golf Tavern at Bruntsfield Links.