Edinburgh’s pubs have served thirsty locals and visitors for hundreds of years now, so we’ve taken a look at 13 of the oldest drinking establishments in Edinburgh.
While most of the old watering holes are in the city’s Old Town, like Deacon Brodies, The Tolbooth Tavern and The White Hart Inn, there are others dotted about the city including The Sheep Heid Inn at Duddingston, The King’s Wark in Leith and The Golf Tavern at Bruntsfield Links.
1. The Sheep Heid Inn
Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment of some description on this site since around 1360. It's positively steeped in history. Photo: Greg Macvean
2. The Beehive Inn
The Beehive Inn can trace its origins back to the 15th century when a coaching inn was opened on the Grassmarket site. Photo: Jane Barlow/ PA
3. The Golf Tavern
Established in 1456 The Golf Tavern is situated opposite Bruntsfield Links and has been popular with local amateur golfers since the dawn of the sport. Photo: Neil Hanna
4. The White Hart Inn
First mentioned in writing in 1516, The White Hart Inn has a fair claim to be central Edinburgh's oldest boozer. Today it's a haven for travellers and stag and hen parties. Photo: Jon Savage