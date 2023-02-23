In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at our favourite pubs in Edinburgh, with so many great watering holes available to choose from for meeting friends, laughing, enjoying live music, eating, and lets not forget drinking, in the Capital.
From city centre pubs like The Waverley to more local community pubs such as the Corstorphine Inn, or pubs and bars down the Shore in Leith, we all have somewhere where we just love to go for a drink.
1. The Blue Blazer
Evening News reporter Rachel Mackie chose The Blue Blazer on Bread Street as her favourite pub in the Capital. She said: "Edinburgh has some incredible pubs. I would have to say that my favourite is the Blue Blazer. I have a lot of really happy memories heading there after work when I worked in the Grassmarket. It's a beautiful old pub, a proper pub pub if that makes sense, and being in there just makes me happy!"
Photo: Alistair Linford
2. The Auld Hoose
Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone's favourite Edinburgh pub is The Auld Hoose in St Leonards. He said: "It's always been one of my favourite pubs - a very down to earth and social pub, friendly staff and has a great selection of beers and food. It's also home to one of the best jukeboxes in the city."
Photo: Greg Macvean
3. Teuchters Landing
Speaking about her favourite Edinburgh pub, Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson said: "Teuchters Landing is a legendary pub at The Shore in Leith. It's cozy, the staff are always friendly, there's cracking food (including a ridiculous brunch) and there's nowhere like it for atmosphere when live sport is on. And in the summer sitting outside with a pint next to the Water of Leith is unbeatable."
Photo: Ian Rutherford
4. Corstorphine Inn
Reporter Kevin Quinn chose the Corstorphine Inn as his favourite pub in the Capital. He said: "This pub is a great place to go during the day with the family, for a lovely good old pub lunch. It is also a great place to meet up with friends in the evening when the place gets a bit livelier. The 'Corrie Inn' is also a great place to watch live sport on the big screens, with plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the 'fitba'."
Photo: Sub