3 . West Beer - St Mungo

The brewery says: This is where our story started. The first beer brewed by West had to be an homage to our German heritage as well as our new home city. Named after The Patron Saint of Glasgow, who was also a keen brewer, St Mungo is a great example of a Bavarian-style Helles lager. A touch of Light Munich malt in the mash brings a slight copper colour and a complex malty flavour to the beer. St Mungo is a beautifully balanced beer with a slight herbaceous note in the background and finishes with a citrusy, zesty freshness.

Photo: Third Party