We take a look at some of the craft beers available at the Edinburgh venue dubbed a ‘foodies paradise’
Craft beer lovers rejoice! No fewer than 11 different concoctions from the best independent breweries in Scotland will be offer when Edinburgh Street Food opens for the first time on Saturday (February 25) – and that’s just on draught. There’s plenty more in cans and bottles, too.
As reported in the Evening News last week, the news that Edinburgh’s first 7-day-a-week street food market is set to open this weekend has been greeted with excitement from foodies across the Capital.
Located on Leith Street, the new market carves out a 900m2 corner of Edinburgh’s Omni Centre and transforms it into a bold and eclectic foodie’s paradise, extending out onto the pavement with a 250+ seater urban garden.
With overhead cover, outside heaters and Carlton Hill forming a picturesque backdrop, Edinburgh Street Food will be the go-to casual dining space, whatever the weather.
Take a look through our picture gallery to discover the 11 craft beers you will find on tap at this exciting new venue.
1. The 11 craft beers available at Edinburgh Street Food
2. Pilot Beer - Peach Melba Sour
The brewery says: Quickly becoming an Edinburgh icon, Peach Melba Sour is a lip-smacking sour beer inspired by the popular pudding of yore. Full of peach, raspberry and vanilla, and now lactose-free – great news for both vegans and cows.
3. West Beer - St Mungo
The brewery says: This is where our story started. The first beer brewed by West had to be an homage to our German heritage as well as our new home city. Named after The Patron Saint of Glasgow, who was also a keen brewer, St Mungo is a great example of a Bavarian-style Helles lager. A touch of Light Munich malt in the mash brings a slight copper colour and a complex malty flavour to the beer. St Mungo is a beautifully balanced beer with a slight herbaceous note in the background and finishes with a citrusy, zesty freshness.
4. Moonwake Beer Co - Pale Ale
The brewery says: Moonwake Pale Ale balances drinkability and hop character to create a sessionable Pale Ale. Maris Otter barley and oats give a smooth mouthfeel and golden body. Azacca and Mosaic hops in the whirlpool are complemented by dry-hopping with Citra to deliver an array of tropical flavours, such as mango, lychee and berries.
