Now for something very exciting! Edinburgh’s first permanent 7-day-a-week street food market is set to open for business next week.

Boasting global flavours and textures from award-winning traders, Edinburgh Street Food will house ten permanent kitchens, with additional quirky vans, trucks and stalls popping up outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Leith Street, Edinburgh Street Food carves out a 900m2 corner of Edinburgh’s Omni Centre and transforms it into a bold and eclectic foodie’s paradise, extending out onto the pavement with a 250+ seater urban garden.

CGI of Edinburgh Street Food’s Interior.

With overhead cover, outside heaters and Calton Hill forming a picturesque backdrop, Edinburgh Street Food will be the go-to casual dining space, whatever the weather.

“ESF is providing creative independent traders the year-round city centre space their exceptional food merits,” says Ben MacMillan, co-founder of Edinburgh Street Food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a mission to remain fiercely independent, ESF is only working with local artists, including KMG Yeah and Solas Neon, local traders and breweries to create an enticing, vibrant market where both neighbours and travellers can find the best street food in the city and fill their bellies.

Edinburgh Street Food has already been warmly welcomed by fellow hospitality businesses and the online foodie community.

CGI of Edinburgh Street Food’s Exterior.

Co-founder Andrew Marshall says: “It is exciting to bring a new street food concept to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every great city has a central gathering space of independent food offerings and events open all week and we are delighted to have the opportunity to open this in Edinburgh.”

In addition to ten exceptional traders and three bars, Edinburgh Street Food will have an impressive calendar of 150+ live events per year, promising to deliver on flavour and entertainment every time you pop by.

Visit Edinburgh Street Food from February 25 at Greenside Place, Leith Street, EH13AU. Opening times: Sunday - Thursday 11am-11pm and Friday - Saturday 11am-1am.

On the menu you’ll find:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fine dining reimagined by 2023 UK & European Street Food winners, Junk.

Bundits, the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2022, with their East Asian fusion fluffy Hirata bao.

Chix impressively succulent gourmet fried chicken.

A new brand by Edinburgh Street Food called What Le Duck which promises quintessentially

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French confit duck with a Scottish twist.

Scotland’s 2022 Street Food winners, Antojitos, bringing bucket loads of flavour via plant based Mexican food.

The answer to your tequeños and lomo saltado cravings: The Peruvian.

House of Tapas with their authentic Spanish fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh’s proper Detroit-style pizza legends, Homies.

Scrumptious fresh pasta and fried Italian street food delights from Fabbrica.

A new highly Instagrammable hand-crafted soft serve concept, SoftCore, who’ll boast warm cookies, candy-floss, sundaes and all things sweet and scrumptious.

Meanwhile, the three bars will continue to support local breweries, distilleries and soft drink producers. The opening line up on draught features entirely Scottish beers with 70% hailing from Edinburgh, with shout outs to East Lothian, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad