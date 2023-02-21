These are some of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews
If you’re looking for some authentic ravishing ravioli or a perfect pizza in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated Italian restaurants in town.
Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Italian cuisine.
1. These are the 10 best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
Edinburgh has heaps of top-notch Italian restaurants.
Photo: Third Party
2. One20 Wine Cafe
Where: 120 Dundas St, Edinburgh EH3 5DQ. Rating: 5 out of 5. "The food was stunning," wrote one reviewer.
Photo: Third Party
3. Rico's Ristorante
Where: 58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh EH2 3LU. Rated 5 out of 5. One reviewer wrote: 'Wonderful food and very attentive service'.
Photo: Third Party
4. Mamma Roma
Where: 4-7 Antigua St, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Rated 4.5 out of 5. 'The service and food were amazing', wrote one reviewer.
Photo: Third Party