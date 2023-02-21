News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

10 of Edinburgh’s best Italian restaurants, according to Tripadvisor – including Rico's Ristorante

These are some of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

If you’re looking for some authentic ravishing ravioli or a perfect pizza in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated Italian restaurants in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Italian cuisine.

1. These are the 10 best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Edinburgh has heaps of top-notch Italian restaurants.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. One20 Wine Cafe

Where: 120 Dundas St, Edinburgh EH3 5DQ. Rating: 5 out of 5. "The food was stunning," wrote one reviewer.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Rico's Ristorante

Where: 58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh EH2 3LU. Rated 5 out of 5. One reviewer wrote: 'Wonderful food and very attentive service'.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. Mamma Roma

Where: 4-7 Antigua St, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Rated 4.5 out of 5. 'The service and food were amazing', wrote one reviewer.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EdinburghTripAdvisor