A much-loved Edinburgh pizzeria has been put up for sale, it has been announced in emotional farewell post to customers on social media.

Neapolitan-style Pizzeria 1926, which is located on Dalry Road, will change hands after the owners made the difficult decision to sell up, citing “multiple reasons” for the closure.

The restaurant, which is named after the year the SSC Napoli football team was formed, has been a huge favourite with locals in the Gorgie and Dalry area for many years.

Photo: 1926

Announcing the decision to sell up, the owner of 1926 said on Instagram: “Bit of a long one here. From the 7th of January I will be closing the pizzeria doors one last time. We've decided to sell the restaurant, for various reasons, but mainly we believe it's time to move on to pastures new.

“Pizzeria 1926 will continue on without my family and myself, under new ownership coming in at the end of the month. The pizzeria will be closed next week, “8th-15th, possibly reopening prior to the sale just without myself.

“When my old man chucked me in this little corner of Dalry I didn't know six years later I'd still be here. I knew nothing about anything, but over the years I've worked every position at every hour in order to keep it running, learning as I go, always with the bar set high for my staff and I.

“I can only hope we delivered on our goal of bringing the true Neapolitan pizza to Edinburgh. The pizzeria will always feel like my home, but the time is right.

“The pizza truck is gearing up for an even bigger year than last, and we have opportunities on the horizon, new goals that will keep me pushing good food on the people of Edinburgh.

"Please don't unfollow me just yet, this is still my Instagram page that I built from the ground up will be getting updated very soon with exactly what the future holds.”

