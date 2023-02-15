The news that Edinburgh’s first 7-day-a-week street food market is set to open next week has been greeted with excitement from foodies across the Capital.

Here we take a look at the vendors who will create an enticing, vibrant market where both neighbours and travellers can find the best street food in the city and fill their bellies.

Located on Leith Street, and set to launch on February 25, the new market carves out a 900m2 corner of Edinburgh’s Omni Centre and transforms it into a bold and eclectic foodie’s paradise, extending out onto the pavement with a 250+ seater urban garden.

With overhead cover, outside heaters and Carlton Hill forming a picturesque backdrop, Edinburgh Street Food will be the go-to casual dining space, whatever the weather.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a taste of what you can expect from the new venue.

1 . Introducing Edinburgh’s first permanent 7-day-a- week street food market These are all the vendors you will find at Edinburgh Street Food. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Junk What to expect: Fine dining reimagined by 2023 UK & European Street Food winners, Junk. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Bundits of Leith What to expect: Bundits, with their East Asian fusion fluffy Hirata bao, won the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2022. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Chix What to expect: Impressively succulent gourmet fried chicken from the popular venue based at Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales