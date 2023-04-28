Two beer gardens in Edinburgh and another in Midlothian have been named among the very best in the UK.

Cold Town House in the Grassmaket, The Hanover Tap on Hanover Street, and Loanhead’s Stewart Brewing all feature in Design My Night's list of the best beer gardens in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK's nightlife comparison site said: “The UK's cobbled corners and vast green landscapes aren't its only treasures. Bringing you beaut boozers up and down the country, we're filling this list with all things special about the UK beer garden.

Cold Town House in Edinburgh's Grassmarket, with its spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle, has been named as one of the best beer gardens in the UK.

“From stunning views and secret spots to crisp cold pints in the sunshine, we're celebrating what it means to have a drink outside.”

Design My Night describes Stewart Brewing’s beer garden as an ‘ultimate spot’ for alfresco sipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: ‘Not only does the bar boast a sprawling beer garden, but the venue also features 18 taps of rotating classic and craft pints and freshly baked pizza served right from the oven’.

Capital’s Cold Town House, which is hugely popular for its rooftop terrace, was praised for its ‘spectacular views overlooking Edinburgh Castle’.

The website added: ‘The Cold Town House is the perfect stop for a drink while you’re in Edinburgh.

‘The rooftop bar and brewhouse offer live entertainment every night with a regularly changing roster of music, comedy and cabaret. Head up to the rooftop for Instagrammable views and bar service from a vintage Nissan van.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad