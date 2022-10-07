The IPA, which is the latest addition to the Edinburgh Castle range, is brewed and bottled in the Scottish capital by Stewart Brewing.

Made with American Hops, the smooth-tasting beer has notes of tangy grapefruit, balanced out by Scottish malts.

Retailing at £3.50 per bottle with an ABV of 5%, the IPA will be available to purchase from the Edinburgh Castle shops and online through the Historic Environment Scotland website.

The Queen Anne’s Tea Room in the castle will also stock the new beer, so visitors can enjoy the refreshing drink while taking a break from touring the Capital’s iconic landmark.

The new bottling for the IPA celebrates Scottish history, local businesses and innovation across the industry, with the label design taking inspiration from the topology of castle rock.

Natasha Troitino, head of retail at Historic Environment Scotland, which operates Edinburgh Castle, said: “We were keen to continue to expand our Edinburgh Castle range following the success of previous launches. With Scotland renowned for its leading craft beer industry, we knew we wanted to explore this further.

Edinburgh Castle and Stewart Brewing have teamed up to brew a new IPA.

“The collaboration with Stewart Brewing felt like a natural partnership, using their expertise to capture the perfect flavour profile and offer something unique to our customers. It was important for us to team up with a local Edinburgh business to celebrate the very best of Scottish beer and the rich history of the castle.”

Steve Stewart, founder and managing director at Stewart Brewing said: “It’s extremely exciting to see our partnership with Historic Environment Scotland come to life with the official launch of the Edinburgh Castle IPA.

“Quality and provenance are at the heart of both Stewart Brewing and Edinburgh Castle, and our team has worked extremely hard, using the finest ingredients, to brew this delicious beer and we hope consumers enjoy drinking Edinburgh Castle IPA as much as we enjoyed crafting it.”

Stewart Brewing, an independent brewery based in Loanhead, has previously partnered with Lidl to launch a permanent Scottish craft beer range.