Edinburgh buildings: Here are eight of the ugliest buildings in the Capital according to our readers

It turns out our readers have very strong opinions about some of the architecture in Edinburgh…

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:55 am

We asked our readers what they thought the ugliest buildings in Edinburgh were, and they didn’t hold back!

Certainly, a lot of the newer structures were mentioned several times, with people saying they spoilt the Capital’s historic skyline.

Worth noting however, we decided not to add either Tynecastle Park or Easter Road, as we didn’t quite trust the reasons behind people voting for them!

What do you think of this list? Comment below if you think we’ve missed any out.

1. The Ross Bandstand

The Ross Bandstand can be found in Princes Street Gardens, and yes, can look rather bleak on a dreich day, but has been part of so many iconic Edinburgh performances, we can't help but love it.

2. Appleton Tower

A famous 'ugly' building here - Appleton Tower. This Edinburgh University building almost made it into a list of the worst buildings in Britain.... oh dear.

3. Cameron Toll Shopping Centre

Cameron Toll received quite a few mentions with people suggesting that it's rather cool, space station design is now dated and tired.

4. Quartermile

The Quartermile is a mix of luxury flats, offices and shops. It was built on the site of the old Royal Infirmary Hospital.

