Edinburgh buildings: Here are eight of the ugliest buildings in the Capital according to our readers
It turns out our readers have very strong opinions about some of the architecture in Edinburgh…
By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:55 am
We asked our readers what they thought the ugliest buildings in Edinburgh were, and they didn’t hold back!
Certainly, a lot of the newer structures were mentioned several times, with people saying they spoilt the Capital’s historic skyline.
Worth noting however, we decided not to add either Tynecastle Park or Easter Road, as we didn’t quite trust the reasons behind people voting for them!
What do you think of this list? Comment below if you think we’ve missed any out.
Page 1 of 2